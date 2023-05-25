2 hours ago

The nationwide industrial action declared by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has brought justice delivery to a halt across the country.

Members of the association have laid down their tools over non-approval of their new and improved salary structure for the period between January 2023 and December 2024.

When Citi News visited some facilities across the country on Thursday, including the court complex in Accra, the courts were shut.

Some stranded lawyers and clients Citi News spoke with at the Sekondi High Court in the Western Region appealed to the government to urgently address the demands by the judicial staff to bring respite to persons seeking judicial services.

Meanwhile, the Western and Western North JUSAG Chairman, Raphael Vigbedor on a visit to monitor the effectiveness of the strike told Citi News they are not backing down on their decision until the government addresses their concerns.

“We are ready to serve the public, but we also want our demands to be met. Our new conditions of service are before the President, and we expect him to approve them, so we can return to the office. We are not happy with the strike, but it has become necessary for us to do so,” he explained.

Source: citifmonline