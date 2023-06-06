4 hours ago

The acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Justice Jones Victor Dotse, would be retiring from the court on Thursday, June 8, 2023, when he turns 70.

A valedictory ceremony was held to honour the outgoing Supreme Court Justice at the premises of the court in Accra on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The Chief Justice nominee, Gertrude Araba Torkornoo, in a speech at the event, described Justice Dotse as a man who applied the principle of justice and fairness in his work.

She added that the retiring judge was particularly incensed by the looting of state confers and the abuse of public office which he fought vehemently.

“One only has to encounter his desperate quest to overcome abuse with justice in decisions such as Board of Governance Achimota School vrs Nii Aku Nortey II, Platinium Equity Limited and Land Commission… and Martin Alamisi Amidu vrs The Attorney General, Waterville Holdings (BVI) Limited and Alfred Agbesi Woyome to understand the fighter for justice for the deprived in the nation in Justice Dotse,” she said.

Justice Dotse could not hold back his tears, as he was delivering his farewell speech.

“I promised my family that I was not going to cry so I’m going to soldier on,” he said to the applause of the attendees of the event.

“All the good things have been said but today is a day of showing appreciation,” he added

He thanked God for his journey in the legal system of Ghana.

He also thanked his parent for their sacrifices which have made him what he is today and his wife for journeying with him in life.

The justice thanked all his colleagues and Supreme Court judges for their support and all person who have helped him in his career.

About Justice Dotse:

Jones Victor Mawulorm was sworn in as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the Gambia in February 2008 and in June of that same year became a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

He worked as a State Attorney with the Attorney-General's Department from 1979 to 1981. After this stint, he went into private practice. He served as the President of the Volta Region Bar of the Ghana Bar Association. He became a high court judge in June 2002 and became a judge in the Court of Appeals in September 2003.

He also served as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Judicial Training Institute in Accra. Jones Dotse is the Chairman of the University Council of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho.

He attended the Accra Academy for his secondary education. He studied law at the University of Ghana, Legon, graduating in June 1976, and was called to the Ghanaian Bar in November 1978.

He has attended courses and seminars in several countries including the United States, Canada, Nigeria, Liberia, and Ghana.

