3 hours ago

Leadership of pressure group, Justice for Ghana has presented a petition to Parliament to demand better economic conditions from government.

The group on Wednesday picketed at the entrance of Parliament for over four hours to drum home their demand.

Justice for Ghana believes some decisions like the construction of the National Cathedral and the increment in VAT by 2.5% are detrimental to Ghana’s economy.

Convener of the group, Serlom Dramani Dzramado outlined the concerns during the presentation of the petition to selected members of parliament.

“Ghanaians are suffering excruciating hardship and do not want the scarce state funds accrued from their taxes to be used to fund fanciful frivolities which President Akufo-Addo considers as priority among priorities.”

Source: citifmonline