3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo says appointing Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the country’s new Chief Justice was not a difficult task as she possesses the qualities to lead the Judiciary.

Speaking at the swearing-in of the new Chief Justice at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said Justice Torkornoo has what it takes to repose public confidence in the Judiciary.

“The choice of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the 15th Chief Justice was not a particularly difficult one to make in view of her level of qualification, the number of years spent with distinction at the bench, and the superior court of judicature.”

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo takes over from Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah who retired in May.

She was approved by Parliament on Wednesday, June 7.

Justice Torkornoo is President Akufo-Addo’s third appointment to the Office of Chief Justice since he assumed Office in January 2017.

Source: citifmonline