12 hours ago

Former Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, has filed for judicial review at the High Court, contesting the legality of her removal from the Supreme Court by President John Dramani Mahama.

In the motion, filed through her legal counsel, Justice Torkornoo is seeking several declarations that the President acted beyond his constitutional powers when he issued a warrant for her removal on September 1, 2025.

This warrant stripped her of both her position as Chief Justice and as a Justice of the Superior Court of Judicature.

Justice Torkornoo argues that the procedure outlined in Article 146 of the Constitution, which requires an inquiry by a properly constituted body before a Superior Court judge can be removed, was not followed.

As part of her application, Justice Torkornoo is requesting the High Court to:



Declare that the President has no authority to remove a Justice of the Superior Court without following the constitutionally mandated process.

Declare that only a body established under Article 146(4) has the jurisdiction to hear any removal petition against a Superior Court judge.

Declare the President’s removal warrant as "unlawful, null, void, and of no effect."

The case, titled The Republic v. Attorney-General, Ex Parte Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, references Articles 23 and 141 of the Constitution, as well as Order 55 of C.I. 47.

This application will test the limits of presidential powers regarding the removal of superior court judges, a matter with significant implications for judicial independence and constitutional governance in Ghana.