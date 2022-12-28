2 hours ago

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has cautioned the Bono Regional chairman of the party, Kwame Baffoe Abronye against making disparaging remarks about the government in the media.

Justin Kodua is unhappy with the constant bastardization of the government and cry of neglect by Abronye and wants him to put an end to it before the party strikes.

Speaking on Okay FM, Justin Kodua noted with concern that Abronye has resorted to the media to express his grievances when he is aware of the structures in the party for addressing such issues.

He cautioned Abronye against making further comments, stating that he is not the only member of the party who has been denied a job or contract by the government.

Justin Kodua advised all members of the party to use the laid down structures and procedures to address their issues.

“When you are made a leader you hear a lot of things. There will be issues but you don’t have to allow emotions cloud your judgment else you will end up saying something and regret it later.

“Abronye is a Regional chair and knows the party's structures and constitution so you don’t have to wash our dirty linen in public. The party is there so if you have an issue, make use of the structures and not go on radio. We will not entertain such behavior. What he is doing is wrong and we have to tell him.

“We have our reservations about one thing or the other but as long as we are in government, there is the possibility that your issue may be addressed. If we all decide to run to the media and talk about our issues, would you the media be able to contain us? He is a regional chairman so he should act accordingly. I don’t believe in us coming on the radio every day”, he said.

On Okay FM and mostly Oman FM, Abronye has persistently hit out at the government, claiming that some persons who worked for the party to come to power have been alienated from the government.

In September this year, Abronye disclosed that he regrets playing supporting and campaigning for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a panel discussion on Hot FM, Abronye said that he was deceived into supporting Nana Akufo-Addo and will not be in a hurry to declare support for any of the flagbearer hopefuls.

Source: Ghanaweb