49 minutes ago

Kevin Prince Boateng has asked management of his club Besiktas about leaving Turkey for his native Ghana following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

The German born Ghanaian wants to leave Turkey and Europe altogether for his native Ghana where the out break is on the low side.

There was a shock development in Beşiktaş. It was learned that foreign players held discussions with the management of the club due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Boateng who is very worried about the situation held a meeting with management of the club about leaving Turkey.

It was reported that the management, who talked to Boateng privately, said that if he wanted to go to Germany, the situation of the outbreak in Germany is worse and he could have the same risk even if he went to Ghana where 16 cases of the virus has been recorded so far.

Turkey's youth and sports minister Mehmet Kasapoglu announced the suspension of sporting events in the country on Thursday after reluctance by the Turkish federation to halt football.

Turkey has so far recorded 359 positive test results for COVID-19 with 4 deaths.

The Black and Whites issued a statement on the situation urging fans to remain calm.

"This virus has spread to almost every part of the world. The World Health Organization said this was a global epidemic. Where will you go, even if you want to take leave? The flights are currently stopped. Turkey also one of the most reliable country for the moment on this issue. Our state is taking the necessary measures. Nobody panic. Not only you, other players, other teams and we are also worried. We must be calm first. ”