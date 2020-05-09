48 minutes ago

Journeyman Kevin Prince Boateng has disclosed that he was very close to signing for Major League Soccer side Orlando City some five years ago.

The German born Ghanaian says the deal fell through at the last minute as he has to make a decision as to whether to play in the state within a short time frame considering the implications on his family and career.

“They sent me the offer, whatever, I was good with coach. But they gave me like 10 hours to decide and I said OK, I have to decide as a father, as a husband and as a player,' Boateng told SiriusXM FC .

"Ten hours wasn’t enough, so I had to turn down the offer,” Boateng added. “Kaka even called me when he played there, he said, ‘Listen, come here. It’s a great city. Great place. The football is getting much better.’ I was really close to coming to the States, to MLS.”

Boateng says the failed move in the past doesn't mean he is done with playing in the MLS in the future.

“I always said to everybody who asked me, I love MLS and who knows, I would love to play there because even to say I played in MLS as well because it’s getting bigger,” said the 33-year old.

“I watch a lot of games. It’s getting more intense, it’s getting bigger. It’s very, very interesting. Very interesting. And there’s a big market. There’s big market.”