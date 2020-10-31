17 hours ago

Kevin Princce Boateng scored for his Italian Serie B side AC Monza in their first win of the season over Cittadella at the Stadio Pier Cesare Tombolato.

The away side opened the scores of the game when Kevin Prince Boateng converted from the spot after a foul in the opposition box in the 10th minute.

It was his second penalty goal after scoring one last week in a 1-1 drawn game.

AC Monza won another penalty after a foul in the box but this time the goal was scored by Christian Gytkjær to give AC Monza the lead in the 18th minute.

The home side pulled one goal back in the 27th minute through Luca Ghiringhelli but it only turned out to be a consolation goal as AC Monza run away with all three points.

K.P Boateng has now scored two goals all from the spot in four appearances for AC Monza.

The win takes them 10th on the league log with six points.