31 minutes ago

On loan Besiktas midfielder has snubbed Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo in selecting players he thinks are the best in the world currently.

The former Ghana International chose to talk about two players he has played with that is Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi.

Boateng played with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during their time together at AC Milan and also played with Lionel Messi for six months last January on loan from Sassuolo at Barcelona.

Kevin Prince Boateng gave an interview, also talking about the best player in the world and 'snubbing' Cristiano Ronaldo

On Sky Sport's microphones, Kevin Prince Boateng gave an interview, also revealing his point of view on the best player in the world. Below are his statements.

Messi or Ibrahimovic -"The strongest? This is tough, after they attack me from all sides. They are both phenomena and each has its own style: for 10 years Messi has shown that he is the best in the world, I am happy to have played with both of them" he said.