Minister-designate for Trade and Industry KT Hammond will today appear before Parliament’s appointments Committee for vetting.

The Adansi Asokwa MP was nominated for the ministry by President Akufo-Addo to replace Alan Kyerematen who resigned to pursue his presidential ambitions.

Also to appear before the committee is the MP for Nhyiaeso and former head of MASLOC, Stephen Amoah, who has been nominated as a Deputy Trade Minister.

MP for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong has also been nominated to head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture while MP for Akwapim South OB Amoah has been picked as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government.

Others expected to appear before the appointments committee are Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, OB Amoah, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng.

Bryan Acheampong will head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture replacing Dr Afriyie Akoto who also resigned to pursue his presidential vision; Stephen Asamoah Boateng will also oversee the affairs of the Chieftaincy Ministry.

The rest are OB Amoah, the MP for Akwapim South now Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, MP for Karaga now Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed the Minority Caucus in Parliament not to approve President Nana Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial nominees.

NDC described the nominations as insensitive and will affect government spending in the midst of an economic mess created by president Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NDC in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said: “the NDC has long expressed concern over the very large size of the current government and shares the views of most Ghanaians, including civil society, that it must be reduced bearing in mind the current massive economic mess the country has been plunged into by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.”

