Kaaka’s brother granted GH¢100,000 bail

The Kumasi High Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties to Iddi Mohammed, the brother of late social activist at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, Kaaka.

Iddi Mohammed has been accused of being involved in his brother’s death.

This comes after two other persons standing trail for their alleged involvement in Kaaka’s death were granted bail by the court two weeks ago.

Iddi was arrested in June 2021 shortly after the death of his brother, Ibrahim Muhammed popularly known as Kaaka, and has since been in police custody.

As part of the bail conditions, Iddi Mohammed is supposed to report to the regional CID office on Mondays and is expected to make himself available at the Asokwa District Court anytime the substantive matter is being called.

After the court proceedings, the family members of Iddi Mohammed were excited following the court decision to grant the bail application.

Speaking to journalists, another brother of Kaaka who is also the spokesperson of the family, Nafiu Mohammed stated that the family is working frantically to meet the bail conditions as early as possible in order for their relative to be reunited with them.

“We are grateful and happy today that bail has been granted to our brother. We will see to it that all the process and bail condition is satisfied so that our brother’s liberty will be given to him. We are still interested to see the end of the case to ensure that justice is served to Kaaka,” he said.

Source: citifmonline