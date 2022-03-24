Kaaka’s brother granted GH¢100,000 bail

By Prince Antwi March 24, 2022

The Kumasi High Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties to Iddi Mohammed, the brother of late social activist at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, Kaaka.

Iddi Mohammed has been accused of being involved in his brother’s death.

This comes after two other persons standing trail for their alleged involvement in Kaaka’s death were granted bail by the court two weeks ago.

Iddi was arrested in June 2021 shortly after the death of his brother, Ibrahim Muhammed popularly known as Kaaka, and has since been in police custody.

As part of the bail conditions, Iddi Mohammed is supposed to report to the regional CID office on Mondays and is expected to make himself available at the Asokwa District Court anytime the substantive matter is being called.

After the court proceedings, the family members of Iddi Mohammed were excited following the court decision to grant the bail application.

Speaking to journalists, another brother of Kaaka who is also the spokesperson of the family, Nafiu Mohammed stated that the family is working frantically to meet the bail conditions as early as possible in order for their relative to be reunited with them.

“We are grateful and happy today that bail has been granted to our brother. We will see to it that all the process and bail condition is satisfied so that our brother’s liberty will be given to him. We are still interested to see the end of the case to ensure that justice is served to Kaaka,” he said.

Source: citifmonline

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
news

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

Aerial view of a sandy coast with winding riverlike channels and clusters of green vegetation, with a small town visible in the distance.
Latest News
Over 2,000 displaced as floods devastate Samreboi; victims plead for urgent assistance
A group of officials in a formal meeting around a large polished conference table; a man in a maroon shirt sits at the right end while others stand on the left, with a wood-paneled wall and seal behind them.
news
Family officially notifies President Mahama of Ambassador James Victor Gbeho’s passing
Person with dreadlocks in a white graphic T-shirt holding a large snake with both hands, against a yellow wall; face blurred.
crime
22-year-old arrested after human bones discovered in room at Sefwi Atronsu
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0