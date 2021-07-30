1 hour ago

A former Chairman of National Media Commission and a Diplomat Kabral Blay Amihere has been re-appointed as the chairman of the Board of Directors of Ghana Grid Company to oversee the affairs of the transmission company for the next four years.

The reconstituted Board has other members as Nana Akyereako Adjabinti I, Patricia Appiagyei, Madam Dzifa Amegashie, Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu, Mr Bernard Nii Sackey, Ing. Stephen Akuoko, Mr Frederick Fredua Antoh and Ing. Jonathan Amoako-Baah.

The new composition comes at a time of rapid development and growth in the power sector, with key projects currently underway to establish consistent power supply and delivery across the country.

Swearing the new Board into office, Ghana’s Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh urged them to implement effective strategic initiatives to ensure revenue growth and sustainability in the company.

He acknowledged the urgent need for infrastructure investment in the transmission sector and assured the Board that he would support GRIDCo in achieving its key objectives.

“I am well aware that your management team is working with the Finance Ministry on support to accelerate some of your priority projects and I shall ensure that it gets done,” he said.

The Director General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng highlighted the significant role GRIDCo plays in the sector and promised to help the company clear all bottlenecks in order to remain successful.

Chairman of the new Board, Ambassador Blay-Amihere lauded the achievements of the erstwhile Board and assured the government of a commitment to consolidating the gains made by the company.

“We will address outstanding issues and collaborate with key players in the sector in executing our mandate as the backbone of power delivery in Ghana,” he added.

Source: Energynewsafrica.com