18 hours ago

Kamal Deen Suleman was snubbed by the coach of the Black Stars when he was announcing his squad for the 2021 AFCON qualifier double header against Sudan next month.

The exciting 18 year old responded to the snub with a goal for his club FC Nordsjaelland in their 4-1 win over Danish Champions FC Midtjylland on Saturday.

Kamal Deen was part of the Ghana squad that played two friendly matches against Mali and Qatar in Turkey but was not snubbed by Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor.

He reminded every one with his talent by scoring Nordsjaelland's fourth goal in their heavy win over FC Midtjylland.

Francis Abu started the assault on the Danish league champions by scoring the opening goal of the match in the 11th minute at the Right to Dream Stadium.

He added another goal as half time approached with a thumping goal to to give his side the lead as FC Midtjylland had pulled parity through Anders Dreyer in the 34th minute.

It was an all action display from Francis Abu as he laid the ball on the plated for Martin Frese in the 52nd minute of the game.