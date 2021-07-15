38 minutes ago

Ghana and Leicester City Kamal Sowah has began preseason training with the English Premier League side ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

The winger was a start whiles on loan at sister club OH Leuven in Belgium in the 2020/2021 season in the Jupiler League.

He was integral for OH Leuven as in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League where he scored eight goals and provided six assists in 34 matches for his club.

His impressive form has convinced Liecester City to hand him a place in their squad ahead of the coming season.

The attacker was invited by Black Stars coach CK Akonnor for Ghana’s international friendly games against Morocco and Ivory Coast but the youngter turned down the invitation for reasons best known to him according to the GFA.

Kamal Sowah will be hoping to feature in Brendan Rodger's squad in the coming season as he teams up with compatriot Daniel Amartey for the FA Cup winners.