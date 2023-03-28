1 hour ago

The proponent of the anti-LGBTQ Bill and Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George has slammed US Vice President, Kamala Harris for her comments charging the Government of Ghana to drop the anti-LGBTQ bill and uphold the rights of homosexuals.

The Ningo-Prampram lawmaker said Kamala Harris and her government’s record on human rights are too dented for her to be giving Ghana lectures on defending the rights of citizens.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Nartey George said “Kamala Harris is the last place or person to go for lectures on human rights. If you want to learn morality, you don’t go to a brothel. Kamala Harris and her government’s record on human rights is appalling, and it is not one that Ghanaians will want to learn from.”

Mr. Nartey George also slammed President Akufo-Addo for defying the position of his government and shying away from telling Kamala Harris in the face the position of the country on homosexuality.

“For the president to run away from his own government’s position on the Bill is unbelievable and worrying but let me assure you that we are not going to be cowed by the undemocratic comments of the American Vice President. The American people should be coming to Ghana to learn a few things from our Parliament when it comes to issues of lawmaking because we will be in a good position to help them”.

Kamala Harris during a joint press conference with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House underscored the need to widen and respect the right of the LGBTQ community.

President Akufo-Addo during the conference disclosed that his government had intervened to modify the current anti-LGBTQ Bill which has since attracted wide condemnation including from the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin who described the comments of the American Veep as undemocratic.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin earlier took a dig at Kamala Harris over her remarks on Ghana’s LGBTQ bill.

“As the Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris did yesterday, these things should not be tolerated, that is undemocratic. What is democracy? That someone should have to dictate to me what is good and what is bad? Unheard of, because we have decided to devalue ourselves and go begging? Come on, we have more than enough. God has created more than enough for every person, the Bill will be passed,” Bagbin added.

Source: citifmonline