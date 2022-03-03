26 minutes ago

Ghana maybe without young winger Kamaldeen Sulemana for the World Cup qualifier game against fierce rivals Nigeria.

The Stade Rennes winger has suffered a small crack to his vertebra according to his coach Bruno Genesio and that may keep him out of of the clash later this month.

The player has played for Stade Rennes in the last two game against Troyes and Montepeiller.

His coach says that he is not sure when the tricky winger will return to action but reports reveal that he may be out of action for at least a month.

“No, it’s not a blow, he has what is called an isthmic lysis. I’m not a doctor so I’m not going to go into details but it’s a small crack in a vertebra in the back,” Génésio said in a press conference.

“It’s quite annoying. We don’t know too much (for the duration of unavailability) but it can take time.

“For now, there is no delay because it is still a little sensitive place so we will see the evolution as we go along.

“It’s a bit like a fatigue fracture, it’s an injury that often happens in gymnasts also because there are a lot of shocks.”

The 20 year old winger will miss his side's Europa Conference League games against Leicester City on March 10 and 17.

Kamaldeen will also not play a part for Ghana in the two legged play off against Nigeria on March 25 in Cape Coast and March 29 in Abuja.