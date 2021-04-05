1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana scored on Sunday for his Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in their Superliga game against AGF at the Right to Dream Park.

The home side defeated AGF by 2-0 to nil in a match which was quite comfortable for Nordsjaelland.

It was the home team who dominated possession in the early stages of the game and their dominance paid off in the 19th minute when the Ghanaian youngster scored the opener.

The first half of the match ended with the home side having a slender lead over their opponents.

In the second half the home side upped the ante in search of the second goal to make the results safe and it came through Oliver Antman in the 87th minute.

Kamaldeen Sulemana started the game with his compatriot Ibrahim Sadiq while Francis Abu replaced Kamaldeen in the 84th minute.

19 year old Kamaldeen has scored five goals while providing six assists in 21 matches for Nordsjaelland.

FC Nordsjaelland are currently sixth on the Danish Superliga league table.