3 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has returned to England to begin pre-season with Southampton.

The 21-year-old, who had an extended break in Ghana due to his international commitments, arrived at Staplewood on Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming season.

This will be Sulemana's first pre-season with Southampton since joining the club in the winter transfer window from Stade Rennais.

The talented player, who graduated from the Right to Dream Academy, is expected to feature in the friendly match against Norwich on Saturday as the team continues its preparations for the new season.

Despite Southampton's relegation last season, Sulemana showcased his potential on the final day by scoring a brace against Liverpool, giving a glimpse of what he can bring to the team in the upcoming campaign.

The winger's performances have not gone unnoticed, as there are reports that other clubs are monitoring his situation and may make a move for him this summer.

However, for now, Sulemana is focused on his pre-season with Southampton and aims to make a strong impact in the Premier League when the new season kicks off.