2 hours ago

Kamaldeen SULEMANA of Rennes during the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Rennes and Mura at Roazhon Park on November 4, 2021 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Eddy Lemaistre/Icon Sport)

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been struck with another injury blow this time his ankle is the issue.

The 20-year-old winger has had a difficult campaign thus far with injuries blighting his Rennes career this season.

It remains unclear the extent of the injury but the speedy winger will be hoping to be fit in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is 15 days away.

He has been named in Ghana's provisional 55-man squad list for the World Cup but it remains to be seen if he will be fit in time from the latest setback.

Kamaldeen was not involved for his Stade Rennes side on Thursday when they played against AEK Larnaca in their last Europa League game.

Speaking after the game, head coach of Rennes Bruno Genesio confirmed the Ghanaian was injured and he is hoping the player is fit before the World Cup.

“He had pain in his ankle yesterday [Wednesday], he was injured. I hope for him that he will be fine for the World Cup.”

The Ghanaian winger has spent the majority of the season in the treatment room with niggling injuries.

He has played in 14 matches scoring once and providing two assists the wholes season.