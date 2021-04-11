1 hour ago

Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana scored a brace on Sunday in the Danish Superliga game against Randers FC.

It was a goalfest as FC Nordsjaelland edged a seven goal thriller at the Auto C Park Randers.

Nordsjaelland won the game by 4-3 with Kamaldeen Sulemana scoring twice to give his side all the three points in an entertaining game.

It was the away side Nordsjaelland who made their intentions very clear from the onset as they opened the scores of as early as the 9th minute through Victor Jensen.

They soon added the second goal in the 29th minute through Kamaldeen Sulemana with his first of his two goals after a pass from Magnus Kofod Andersen.

Marvin Egho reduced the deficit for the home side with a nice goal to make it 2-1 in the 32nd minute as they piled on the pressure.

Getting to the end of the first half 19 year old Kamaldeen Sulemana added his side's third goal and his second to restore Nordsjaelland's two goal lead heading into the break.

In the second half the home side FC Ramders came back stronger as Vito Hammershoej-Mistrati scored in the 54th and 87th minute.

After Vito Hammershoej-Mistrati scored his first of his second half brace Victor Jensen scored in the 71st minute to give Nordsjaelland a 4-2 lead.