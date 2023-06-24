4 hours ago

Ghana has submitted a list of 26 players to the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) ahead of the start of the U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko added three Black Stars players to the provisional squad with Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah and Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer all included.

Days ago news broke that Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer have pulled out of the tournament but Kamaldeen Sulemana's name is still on the list submitted to CAF.

The notable absentees are Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer and Kwadwo Opoku Mahala whose club's refused to give them permission to partake in the tournament.

Other names like former Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kotoko goalie Danlad Ibrahim, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Zubairu Ibrahim are all in the squad list.

Ghana's delegation arrived in Rabat on Wednesday and immediately got down to business.

The team is scheduled to hold daily training sessions, including one at 5:00 PM, to fine-tune their strategies and ensure they are well-prepared for the upcoming match against Congo on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Given that participating teams are allowed to register 26 players for the tournament, Coach Tanko reveals that Ghana has brought a total of 25 players to the competition which means Kamaldeen Sulemana will not be at the tournament despite his name being in the list.

However, only 23 players can be presented to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the final squad.

The Black Meteors who are in Group A will face Congo in their opening Group match on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, a day after the opening match of the competition.