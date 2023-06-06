1 hour ago

Ibrahim Tanko, the coach of the Black Meteors, has unveiled a provisional squad of twenty-nine players for their upcoming training camp ahead of the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

The team is set to depart from Accra on Monday, June 12, 2023, and will head to Cairo, where they will undergo a two-week camp and participate in a series of friendly matches in preparation for the competition.

The squad has been undergoing training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram in anticipation of their trip to Cairo.

Two players, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Koniigsdoffer, who are currently part of the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, will join the Black Meteors after the match on June 18, 2023.

Ghana has been drawn into Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Guinea, and Congo.

The Black Meteors will kick off their tournament campaign with a match against Congo on June 25, followed by clashes against Morocco and Guinea on June 27 and June 30, respectively.

The finalists of the tournament, as well as the winner of the third-place playoff, will secure qualification for the men's football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The fourth-placed team will have the opportunity to compete in the AFC-CAF playoff to vie for the final slot at the Olympics.

The 2023 TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place in Morocco from June 24 to July 8, 2023.