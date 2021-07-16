58 minutes ago

Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana has passed his medical examination at French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes on Friday afternoon.

After long periods of speculation, the creative player has now decided to head to France instead of Holland as Ajax had been leading the race for his signature for a long while.

The Dutch giants had put every thing in motion to get the talented winger as they had a good relationship with his club FC Nordsjaelland after buying former teammate and compatriot Kudus Mohammed last season.

According to sources the Danish side have agreed a fee that is a record transfer for the club in the region of 15 million euros with an additional amount totaling 5 million euros in add ons.

Last season FC Nordsjaelland sold Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed for a record transfer fee which was 13 million euros but that of Kamaldeen Sulemana is 8 euros more.

Kalamdeen will also tumble Mikel Obi's record and become Africa’s most expensive teenager following Mikel's 2006 move to Chelsea for 16million pounds for then 19-year-old who ended up winning the EPL title,FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League.

The Ghanaian teenager was integral for his side in the Danish Superliga last season after netting 10 goals and providing 8 assists.

He has two caps for Ghana having made his debut in an international friendly against Mali in October 2020.