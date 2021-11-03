1 hour ago

Talented Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named the best dribbler in the French Ligue 1 this season according to data analyzed by Sports data and analytics company InStat.

He beat off super stars from the expensively assembled Paris Saint Germain squad such as Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe among others.

The Ghanaian wizard is ranked first in the French Ligue 1 after just 12 games in the 2021/2022 season with a dribbling success rate of 55.6% whiles his minutes per dribble stands at 08:38.

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar came second with 60:0% success and 09:33 minutes per dribble while his teammates Mbappe (55:7% success and 10:27 min/dribble) sits fourth on the list.

Sofiane Boufal of Angers sit 3rd with 53.8% success and 9.45 min/dribble

