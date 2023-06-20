58 minutes ago

Two Black Stars players have pulled out of the Black Meteors squad for the upcoming 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer have withdrawn their services to the team ahead of the tournament.

The two players and Ernest Nuamah were expected to team up with the Black Meteors team in Egypt after playing for the Black Stars team that faced Madagascar last Sunday.

No reasons have been given for the withdrawal of the two players but they will not team up with the Black Meteors but Ernest Nuamah will join the rest of the squad on Wednesday in Rabat.

According to our sources, Ernest Nuamah was able to convince his club side FC Nordsjaelland to allow him to feature in the tournament.

The Black Meteors team played their first friendly match last week which ended 1-1 against Egypt U-23 side but will play against Zamalek later this afternoon in their last game before traveling to Morocco.

Ghana will depart Cairo on Wednesday for Rabat for the tournament.

Ibrahim Tanko's side is in Group A alongside host nations Morocco, Congo, and Guinea while in Group B it contains holders Egypt, Mali, Gabon and Niger.

The U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 will take place between 24 June to 08 July 2023 in the cities of Rabat and Tangier.

Group A matches will be held at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex while Group B matches will take place at the Grand Stade de Tanger, in Tangier.

Ghana will be hoping to be at the Olympic Games for the first time since playing at Athens 2004.