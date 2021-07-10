10 hours ago

Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Suleman scored as FC Nordsjaelland continued their good preseason form with a win over Belgium side Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

FC Nordsjaelland defeated Royal Antwerp by 3-0 in their second game as part of matches to prepare for the coming season.

The Ghanaian wonderkid Kamldeen who is being chased by a raft of clubs opened the scores for FC Nordsjaelland with a superb strike on the 30th minute of the game.

His compatriot Maxwell Woledzi made sure of the results with a powerful header on the 69th minute after Ivorian youngster Mohammed Diomande had doubled the lead earlier via a spot-kick.

Other Ghanaian player also featured in the game with the likes of Francis Abu, Ibrahim Sadiq, Lasso Coulibaly and Clinton Antwi all playing a role in the game.

Sulemana has been heavily linked with a move from the Right to Dream Park outfit after attracting interest from several clubs including Ajax, Manchester United, Rennes and Liverpool.