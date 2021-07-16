48 minutes ago

Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana is heading to French club Stade Rennes for what appears a record transfer fee for a Ghanaian teenager.

After long periods of speculation, the creative player has now decided to head to France instead of Holland as Ajax have been leading the race for his signature for a long while.

The Dutch giants had put every thing in motion to get the talented winger as they had a good relationship with his club FC Nordsjaelland after buying former teammate and compatriot Kudus Mohammed last season.

According to sources the Danish side have agreed a fee that is a record transfer for the club in the region of 21 million euros 5 more than what Dutch giants Ajax submitted.

Last season FC Nordsjaelland sold Ghanian midfielder Kudus Mohammed for a record transfer fee which was 13 million euros but that of Kamaldeen Sulemana is 8 euros more.

He set to undergo a medical today with the deal expected to be made official by Rennes anytime from today Friday 16th July,2021.

Kalamdeen will also tumble Mikel Obi's record and become Africa’s most expensive teenager following Mikel's 2006 move to Chelsea for 16million pounds for then 19-year-old who ended up winning the EPL title,FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League.

The Ghanaian teenager was integral for his side in the Danish Superliga last season after netting 10 goals and providing 8 assists.

He has two caps for Ghana having made his debut in an international friendly against Mali in October 2020.