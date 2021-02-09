2 hours ago

The ministers designate for Health and National Security, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and Albert Kan-Dapaah respectively will both face Parliament’s Appointments Committee tomorrow, Wednesday, February 10, 2021, to make a case for their approval for the positions.

The two will be the first of the more than 40 sectors and regional ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo to serve in his second term, to be vetted by the committee.

Both ministers designate served in the same portfolio during the president's first term in office.

Ranking Member for the Appointments Committee and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu at an earlier press conference explained that the two individuals were to have their vetting first due to the critical nature of their work and especially the prevailing situation of COVID-19.