2 hours ago

Even before patrons thronged Snap Cinema, Accra, last Saturday for OB Amponsah’s ‘Political Refugee’, it was public knowledge that the comedian would feature Albert Kan Dapaah in his script for the night following a leaked video which captured the National Security Minister sweet-talking a lady.

“National Security sef them record am na wo Westec Security guard at Nima GCB. Wo dier wo shoa oo,” a post from him read moments after the said video went viral.

Calls for Mr. Kan Dapaah’s resignation and arguments against same, gained prominence - dousing the fame budding singer Bosom P-Yung was enjoying for the release of the ‘Ataa Adwoa’ song.

“Low key, Bosom P-Yung go bore Kan Dapaah small oo,” another post from him read. “Odofo, come and let's haha at these political brouhaha flying all over.”

This was barely a week to the much-publicised show which was inspired and birthed after he had suffered vehement backlash from some people for making a political joke about ‘Mahama’.

The popular comedian during a performance at last year’s edition of Decemba2Rememba made light of many things, including names and meanings as well as the impact of names on people where he mentioned that the name ‘Mahama’ is synonymous with corruption in Hausa.

He cracked ribs with that script but fell on the dagger of some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). They described the joke as sensitive and expensive; hurled insults at him while others incited violence against him for injuring the reputation of the party’s flag-bearer.

“The show [Political Refugee] is basically about me sharing my pain about the stuff I went through when I tried telling a political joke. It’s me laughing at my pain,” he had explained.

So the auditorium was set, show completely sold out; patrons in high anticipation of how the night would be!

The ‘big-headed’ dude after a precise introduction by MC for the event amid applause from the audience, showed up in a pyjamas – just like the National Security Minister - with a black cap which had the inscription ‘OB’.

Mimicking some politicians, a witty OB demonstrated how president Akufo-Addo, former president John Mahama, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom and Akua Donkor would react to the leaked video.

While mentioning that the president would call his wife, Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo and express fury over the potential vote loss, OB taunted that Akua Donkor would insist the man in the video was Akufo-Addo and not Kan Dapaah based on her incessant dislike for the president.



Making a transition, OB indeed laughed at his pain as he shared screenshots of insults hurled at him via social media for making a joke about Mahama.

As captured on the screen, the comedian was labeled a ‘Congolese chimpanzee’, a ‘stupid, idiotic’ man with ‘a gear-box head’ whose ‘stupidity could have been avoided’ had his ‘father used a condom’.

But that was not all for the night! The comedian cum optometrist, had, as part of his script, jokes about sex, relationship, pornography, stammering, his experience at a strip club after the Mahama brouhaha among others, which were delivered in 80 minutes.

He seized the opportunity to reiterate his suggestion that the entertainment industry employs psychologists who will psyche performers up when the need arises, stressing that he was “messed up” when salvos were thrown at him as a result of the ‘Mahama’ joke.

Before his entry, some budding acts including comedians Jerry, Rymer Afia Barcelona and Nii ooo Nii as well as singer Efe Keys mounted the stage to prepare the way. Their performances were interspersed with breath-taking remarks from Clemento Suarez who was host of the three-and-half-hour show.

“Content-wise was great, I think OB killed the show… I’m impressed with the response, I’m impressed with how the comedy society is growing. Comedy is no joke; and for them to be where they are, I think they’re doing well,” said event organizer Kweku Osei Korankye Asiedu (KOKA) who further suggested organisers of the show should work on time management.

“I was massively impressed. In fact, OB Amponsah has been killing the show all the time… It was awesome and I really enjoyed every bit of it,” a female patron also told GhanaWeb.

Ghanaweb