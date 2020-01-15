1 hour ago

Ghanaian rapper, Edem, has declared Kan Dapaah not guilty of any wrongdoing following his leaked video call with an alleged side chick.

According to the musician, two adults can indulge in anything so far as us it doesn’t any direct impact on a third party.

“Okay So ..I honestly See nothing wrong with Kan Dapaah’s video. Two Adults can indulge in anything once it doesn’t bother anybody. The convo to sounded one-sided too U should be careful if you are asked what are u wearing ooo” he tweeted.

However, a fan faulted Edem’s opinion, stating that the scandal puts the National Security Minister in a bad light because he is married and his actions amount to cheating which Edem shouldn’t condone.

In reply, Edem said then it should be his wife who should have a problem with the leaked video call and not an outsider.

Background

Over the weekend, a video call between the Ghanaian Minister and a lady believed to be his side chick leaked online. In the video, the Minister and the lady had a naughty conversation which suggests they have a sexual relationship.

In the video, the lady is heard asking the minister "Are you going to miss me when you are on the flight," the lady asked him. "Of course I am, of course, of course," the minister responded.

Hon Kan Dapaah was also heard saying "I wish I could have hugged you," adding that the last they hugged he immediately slept. Ever since the video leaked, the likes of Kwame A Plus, have called for the Minister to resign.

However, the Minister and government of Ghana have turned ears to the scandal and Edem believes it is in order because it should be a private matter.

