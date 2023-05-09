1 hour ago

Some youth in the Karaga District in the Northern Region on Monday, May 8 went on rampage and destroyed structures belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area.

The reason for the destruction is suspected to be a result of the arrest of some youth of the town over their alleged involvement in the murder of a sub-chief of Karaga, Issahaku Adam.

The chief who is one of the sub-chiefs under the new Karaga Naa, Kar Naa Natogmah Abdulai was attacked and murdered on April 6.

In total, three persons were arrested to assist with investigations.

According to the police the murder of Issahaku Adam was in connection with the Karaga chieftaincy dispute.

The sub-chief reportedly went to the Karaga Palace to pay homage and on his return, was shot by some unknown persons.

He died after he was taken to the hospital.

Source: citifmonline