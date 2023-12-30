7 hours ago

In a keenly contested match at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale, Karela United faced off against Medeama in a Ghana Premier League encounter.

Following their previous defeat against Samartex, Karela United was eager to bounce back, but the Yellow and Mauve proved to be resilient opponents.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, with both teams unable to break the deadlock despite creating scoring opportunities.

The game appeared balanced, resulting in a stalemate that left both sides with a single point.

Karela United, hoping for a win to conclude the first half of the season on a positive note, was met with a tough challenge from Medeama.

The draw sees Karela United move out of the relegation zone, securing the 15th position with 16 points. Meanwhile, Medeama climbs to the 9th spot with 20 points after 17 games.