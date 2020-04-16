59 minutes ago

Newly appointed assistant coach of troubled Ghana Premier League side Karela United says that he wants to help his boss Evans Adotey rescue the sinking Karela United ship out of the relegation mare.

But has confessed that his real obsession is with the Kotoko job and sees Karela as a launching pad to the Kotoko coaching throne.

Mallam Yahaya was recently appointed as the assistant coach of Karela United with former Medeama technical director Evans Adotey as the head coach.

He told Light Fm in an interview that he hopes to help his boss rescue Karela United.

“Moving to Karela is another step for me. The target is to coach Kotoko. And I think sometimes before you reach your destination you have to go somewhere and prove your worth."

“I will help Adotey so that we can make a statement at the club. It’s not a setback. Very soon the world will hear from us."

“I have said it time and time again I will coach Kotoko one day and I’m the person who will win the champion league for them. And it will come to past.” he said.