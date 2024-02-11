7 hours ago

Karela United will host Asante Kotoko in the Round of 16 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup at the Aliu Mahama stadium on Monday, February 12, 2024. The host have been a pale shadow of themselves in the Premier League - but continues to impress in the Cup competition following an unbeaten run from the Round of 64 till date.

Asante Kotoko started this years competition with a 4-2 win over Nations FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi before coming out victorious against Bibiani Gold Stars in the Round of 32. The Reds pip the Bibiani lads 1-0 at the DUN’s Park to make it to the round of 16 - adding to a decent run in this years knockout competition despite having a poor start to the domestic campaign.

Karela United are in need of win to make the next round - as they aim to put to bed what has been an uninspiring campaign in the Ghana Premier League. The Tamale based side cruised to a 5-1 win against Division Two side Kasalgu Arrow Heads in January to make it to this stage. New Coach Abubakari Damba who has taken over from Shaibu Tanko is aiming for a bright start to life at Karela to save their season.

Karela United are third from bottom in the Premier League table but sees the MTN FA Cup as an ideal way to turn their season around.

Both sides seem to be well prepared for the clash on Monday. Asante Kotoko go into the game with a fully fit squad following the return of Isaac Oppong and Mohammed Sherrif from the sidelines. Skipper Richmond Lamptey is also available for the game - others include, Isaac Oppong, Stephen Mukwala Desse, Yusif Nurudeen, Mohammed Sherif, Justice Blay, Henry Ansu, Michael Kyei, Serge Zeze and shot stopper Fredrick Asare.

Karela United have Evans Adomako, Samuel Attah Kumi, Mohammed Asigre, Emmanuel Anaful, Hafiz Abdulai, Abdul Latif, Fatawu Mohammed, Abdul Raman-Yaya and Basit Abdul all available for the game on Monday.

The game is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale on Monday, February 12, 2024.