Ghana Premier League side Karela United have appointed former Medeam technical director Evans Adotey as the new coach of the club.

He will be assisted by former New Edubiase and Nzema Kotoko coach Mallam Yahaya.

Evans Adotey replaces former league winner Enos Adepah who presided over a disastrous spell at the club with the club currently second from the bottom before the league was suspended.

“We are happy to announce the appointment of coaches Evans Adotey and Mallam Yahaya as head coach and assistant respectively of our dear club,” Karela announced on social media on Tuesday.

“We are excited about the experience that Adotey and his assistant will bring to the club.

“We wish them the very best of luck.”

“The club settled on the two coaches based on their in-depth knowledge of the game and the wealth of experience they possess. We are excited to have them in our fold and we are ready to give them all the necessary support," the Chief Executive Officer of the club Elloeny Amande said after the appointment of the coaches.

Coach Evans Adotey was happy over his new position and has called on fans of the club to rally behind the new technical team as they turn the fortunes of the club in the second round of the season.

“I thank the board and the management on my behalf and that of my assistant for the opportunity and also call on all stakeholders of the club to rally behind us so together we can turn the fortunes of the club around”.

Adotey’s last major job was guiding Ghana to the quarter-final of the 2018 Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay.