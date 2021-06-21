45 minutes ago

Karela United have "in the strongest possible terms"condemned the assaults their fans on their neighbors Medeama SC during their MTN FA cup game on Sunday at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) park.

Medeama SC suffered brutality from supporters of the Aiyinase based outfit when both teams met in the Round of 32 clash.

The game ended abruptly due to the constant attacks meted out to the visitors by supposed home fans.

In a statement issued by the management on Monday, it has expressed readiness to cooperate with the local Police in ensuring the perpetuators are held responsible for their uncivilized acts.

“The Management of Karela United Football Club condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence that characterised the FA cup match against Medeama Sporting Club on Sunday, June 20, 2021”

“The behavior of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with authorities to identify those responsible”The club has reported the matter to the local Police and is cooperatiing with the authorities to unravel the full facts”

“The priority now is to establish the facts and offer all parties involved including Medeama, the affected players and staff as well as the Ghana Football Association whatever support is necessary”.

The assaults resulted in Medeama SC midfielder Eric Kawkaw getting injuried on the head when the fans attacked the team in the dressing room after first half. The bus of the away team was smashed with several damages all over.

However, the resilient and law abiding club Karela United FC have unveiled themselves to help investigate and bring to book the number of individuals who caused the mess.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has indefinitely banned the FC, Crosby Awuah Memorial park, while investigation begins.