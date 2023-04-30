2 hours ago

Karela United secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the CAM Park, thanks to a brace from Emmanuel Boakye Owusu.

The Anyinase-based side was in fine form, scoring three goals in the first half before adding a fourth in the 69th minute through Evans Adomako.

Boakye Owusu opened the scoring for Karela United in the 17th minute, converting from the spot. He quickly followed up with a second goal one minute later, finishing off a beautiful team play.

Despite Kofi Patrick Ansu pulling one back for Berekum Chelsea in the 77th minute, the goal had no impact on the result, as Karela United held on to win 4-1.

The victory sees Karela United climb to sixth place in the Ghana Premier League standings, just two points behind the top four.

Their attacking display against Berekum Chelsea was impressive, and their fans will be hoping for more of the same in their upcoming matches.

Karela United's 4-1 win over Berekum Chelsea was a commanding performance that saw them score four goals in style. Emmanuel Boakye Owusu was the star of the show with his two goals, and the team's attacking prowess will have given them great confidence going forward.