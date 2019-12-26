2 hours ago

It was not the way Enos Adepah wanted to end his short pre-season after being appointed coach last week, as Karela United struggled to earn a face saving draw in a friendly against Hasaacas.

Karela traveled to the Sekondi Essipong Stadium to face lower tier side Sekondi Hasaacas in a friendly game but had to settle for a 1-1 after being behind for much of the game.

It is the last game for pre-season before the league season starts at their adopted Akoon Park with the Anyinase park under rehabilitation works.

The host Sekondi Hasaacas took the lead through Philip Flamini after he was served with a delicious cross from Isaac Asare to open the scores.

Karela huffed and puffed for the equalizer and it duly arrived after the referee had adjudged the ball to have struck the hands of Ben Ankrah inside the penalty box.

Diawise Taylor stepped up from 12 yards and made no mistake about it as he calmly slotted home to earn Karela a share of the spoils.

Karela will open their Ghana Premier League season against WAFA at the adopted Akoon Park in Tarkwa on Sunday