4 hours ago

Karela United secured a crucial victory to end their two-game losing streak in the Ghana Premier League, defeating Nsoatreman 1-0 at Nana Amoah Koronmansah Park.

Maxwell Arthur played a pivotal role as he scored the decisive goal in the sixty-sixth minute from a direct free kick.

The away team, Nsoatreman, made attempts to secure a share of the spoils, but Karela's goalkeeper, Abdul Ganiu, made crucial saves to deny them on multiple occasions.

The victory is a relief for Karela United and eases the pressure on manager Shaibu Tanko.

With this win, Karela United has moved out of the relegation zone, currently sitting in the 14th position with 15 points on the league table. On the other hand, Nsoatreman is now in third place on the summit with 24 points.

The "Pride and Passion" displayed by Karela United in this victory has provided a positive momentum for the team, and they will look to build on this success in the upcoming league fixtures.