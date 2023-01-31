1 hour ago

League Champions Asante Kotoko would aim to continue their fine form when they take on Karela United on Matchday 15 of the betPawa Premier League at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park at Aiyinase on Thursday.

The Reds have yet to lose a game in 2023 following two wins and four wins in all competitions. They began the year with a draw against Aduana FC (0-0), Great Olympics (1-1), Tamale City (1-1) and Bibiani Gold Stars (1-1) – and continued with a 2-1 win against Benab FC in the Round of 32 of the MTN FA cup before smashing Kotoku Royals 5-1 in Kumasi.

Karela United are currently in the relegation zone with 16 points as they lie two places above the bottom spot. They are winless against Asante Kotoko in their last four matches – with the Porcupines winning two and drawing two games. Kotoko have also won one and drawn one in their last two visits to the CAM Park. Karela United have failed to score in their last two games against Asante Kotoko at home.

The 3pm kick off match will be live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

Dreams FC will welcome leaders Aduana FC to the theatre of Dreams at Dawu while Accra Hearts of Oak host Legon Cities in the Accra derby.

Fresh from their impressive 3-1 win over Legon Cities in Accra, Bechem United will lock horns with Real Tamale United at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park.

Fixtures for Matchday 16 of betPawa Premier League continues from Saturday, February 04 - Monday, February 06, 2023. Fixtures for Matchday 16 are as follows: