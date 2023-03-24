5 hours ago

Karela United will battle Accra Hearts of Oak at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Saturday after losing 3-1 to Bechem United on Matchday 22. Their last meeting at the CAMS Park ended 1-0 against Hearts of Oak with Humin Dafie scoring in the 94th minute for the home side in the 2021/22 season.

Karela United have 26 points and sit 15th with just one win in their last five matches. While, Hearts of Oak have managed four away wins this season and are yet to lose a game under their acting head coach David Ocloo.

The phobians have won two of their last three matches under David Ocloo and sit in 4th place with 35 points - 5 points adrift of leaders Aduana FC. Hearts of Oak will heavily rely on Yaw Amankwah Baafi who is now preferred at right back ahead of Samuel Inkoom.

The former Ghanaian International has yet to start for the Phobians in their last three matches.

They also have quality in Salifu Ibrahim, Konadu Yiadom, Victor Aidoo and Benjamain York whiles Karela United have former Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed, Samuel Atta Kumi, Rashid Mohammed, Brite Andoh and Ebenezer Ocran to rely on.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

Still on Saturday, Accra Lions will face Bechem United at home after losing 3-0 to Nsoatreman FC in week 22. Accra Lions are still 2nd with 37 points - 2 points behind leaders Aduana FC.

Bechem United are in 3rd place with 36 points and just one point separating from their opponent. Lions have won three, drawn one and lost one in their last five matches in the Premier League.

Bechem United have won three and lost two in their last five matches. Accra Lions will be without their top scorer Abass Samari Salifu who has netted 9 goals and captain Dominic Nsobila after travelling with the Black Meteors to Algeria for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations 1st leg qualifier.

Dominic Amposah, Daniel Awuni, Rich Sackey and David Oduro are available for selection whiles Bechem United come into the game will their top scorer Hafiz Wontah Konkoni (10 goals), Isaiah Nyarko, Francis Twene and captain Kofi Abgesimah.