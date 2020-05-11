11 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side, Karela United have appointed young trainer Kingsley Sagoe as the club's and youth team coach, the club has confirmed.

The former Tarkwa United trainer will Also be part of the Anyinase based club's first team technical team as a second assistant coach.

Sagoe, who was the assistant coach of lower-tier side Eleven Wise was reported to have been earmarked for the club's vacant coaching job of the youth side.

But those reports now have to be put to the back burner as the 'Pride and Passion' side have officially announced him as the assistant 2 coach to new coach Evans Adotey.

Kingsley Sagoe has officially signed two-year deal with the club till 2022 and expected to start work once the club resumes training after the Covid-19 break.