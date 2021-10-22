45 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Karela United on Thursday paid a courtesy call on the chief of the Anyinase traditional area,Nana Etwe Kpanyini VI ahead of the new season.

The team went to seek the blessings of the chief and his elders as they began another season in the Ghana Premier League.

Members of the playing body, technical team, management of the club were all part of the delegation that made the visit.

The chief had some kind words for the team and wished them his blessings and urged them to improve on their position on the league log last season.

Karela United started last season in a brilliant fashion but they run out of gas when it got to the business end of the season.

Already they have bolstered their ranks with the likes of goalkeeper Rashid Seidu and youngster Humin Dafi ahead of the new season which starts next week.

Karela United will play host to Aduana Stars in their opening game at the Crossby Awuah Memorial Park.