1 hour ago

Management of Ghana Premier League side Karela United have reportedly sacked their coach Evans Adotey with immediate effect.

According to Accra based Happy FM, the club's management have asked the veteran coach to step aside.

This comes after the team's poor run of form in the second round of the Ghana Premier League as Karela who were at some point challenging for the league title are now out of the top four.

According to reports the last nail in the coffin of coach Evans Adotey was the heavy 4-1 loss they suffered against Ebusua Dwarfs on Monday.

It is the club's heaviest defeat this season in the Ghana Premier League and they have decided to show their gaffer the exit.

Karela United have now fallen from grace and their league title ambitions has fallen flat as they now lie seventh on the Ghana Premier League table with 46 points.

They will next face Liberty Professionals at the Red Bull Stadium at Sogakope on match day 32 fixture.