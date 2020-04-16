49 minutes ago

Beleaguered Ghana Premier League side Karela United have added eight new players to their ranks in order to help in the relegation fight.

Ahead of the second round of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season the Anyinase based side have bolstered their ranks with players to fortify their team when the league finally resumes.

Kotoko fringe players Evans Owusu and Kingsley Osei Effah who have failed to get a look in at Kotoko have been shipped out on a six month loan deal to Karela.

Another player who has had stints with Kotoko has now joined Karela in the shape of Umar Bashiru from Wa Suntaa while Umar Abdul Basit from lower tier side New Edubiase United.

Also two shinning lights from second tier side Bekwai Youth Academy in the persons of Thomas Gyawu and Richard Berko have also pitched camp with Karela United on transfer deadline day.

Former Kotoko flop Bennet Ansu Ofori will try to relaunch his stalled career at Karela United while Lawrence Owusu is among the new recruits signed by Karela for the great escape.

Karela United before the league was suspended were 17th on the league log six points from safety and have now appointed a new technical team headed by Evans Adotey to help beat relegation.