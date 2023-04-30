4 hours ago

Karela United, a Ghana Premier League team, has received a generous donation worth thousands of cedis from their newly-formed supporters' group, 'Passion 40', ahead of their crucial week 29 tie against Berekum Chelsea.

The 'Passion 40' supporters group has pledged to support the team in every way possible and offer them the motivation they need to excel.

The donated items included sachet and bottled water, assorted drinks, fan milk, and other items, all aimed at providing a boost to the entire team and technical staff as they prepare for the 'must-win' clash.

In their previous match, Karela narrowly defeated RTU with an early goal by Evans Adomako, enhancing their chances of survival in the league, where they currently sit in 14th place with 35 points.

Meanwhile, Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, has purchased 100 tickets for the 'Passion' supporters to attend today's match at the CAM Park.

The match is set to kick off at 3:00 pm GMT this afternoon, and with the backing of their passionate supporters, Karela United will be looking to secure a crucial victory over Berekum Chelsea.