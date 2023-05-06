1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Karela United has suspended their 24-year-old player Phillip Flamini after he was remanded into police custody by the Ellembelle District Court in the Western Region of Ghana for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old school girl at the clubhouse in Edwakpole, a suburb of Aiyinase in the Ellembelle District.

According to a club statement released, they have suspended the player pending his trial on the alleged defilement in court.

Flamini was arraigned before the court on May 2nd, where he admitted to defiling the young girl but alleged that she had lured him into committing the act. He has been remanded for a week and will appear in court again.

The victim is currently undergoing counseling at the Social Welfare Office to help her overcome the trauma caused by the incident.

According to the minor, her parents were not home when Flamini lured her to his room and subjected her to the indecent act, tearing her clothes and refusing to listen to her pleas.

The victim's father, Wofa Boah, expressed his pain over the incident and stated that he wants the law to take its natural course.

“I was informed about the incident by someone because I was not home on that particular day. My daughter also confirmed it to me and medical examinations has suggested she has developed cuts at her private part. I’m pained because I never expected this to happen to me. I want the law to take its natural course,” he indicated

