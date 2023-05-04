1 hour ago

Philip Flamini, a 24-year-old winger who plays for Ghana Premier League side Karela United, has been remanded into police custody by the Ellembelle District Court in the Western Region of Ghana for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old school girl at the club house in Edwakpole, a suburb of Aiyinase in the Ellembelle District.

According to the Ellembelle District Social Welfare Officer, Jonas Kabutey, the suspect was arrested after the victim's father reported the incident to the police.

“At the Court, he confessed to defiling the girl. He alleges the victim rather lured him into committing the act. He has been remanded to reappear a week later,” the Scocial Welfare boss told Takoradi based radio station Connect FM

“She tells me that they live opposite the club house and on that particular day of the incident, her parents were not at home so the suspect lured her to his room and subjected her to that indecent act. He even tore her dresses and refused to listen to her pleas,” he indicated.

Flamini was arraigned on May 2nd before court, where he admitted to defiling the young girl but alleged that she had lured him into committing the act. He has been remanded for a week and will appear in court again.

The victim is currently undergoing counseling at the Social Welfare Office to help her overcome the trauma caused by the incident.

The victim's father, Wofa Boah, expressed his pain over the incident and stated that he wants the law to take its natural course.

“I was informed about the incident by someone because I was not home on that particular day. My daughter also confirmed it to me and medical examinations has suggested she has developed cuts at her private part. I’m pained because I never expected this to happen to me. I want the law to take its natural course,” he indicated

