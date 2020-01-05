3 hours ago

Karela United have been dealt a huge blow as defensive stalwart Nurudeen Abdulai has been ruled out of their Ghana Premier League match day 2 fixture against Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Park.

Enos Adepah's side lost their first game at their adopted home grounds at the Akoon Community Park when they were beaten one nil by academy boys WAFA on match day one.

Karela United will be seeking a response from the match day one defeat suffered at home when they clash with Elmina Sharks but they may have to do it without their defender Nurudeen Abdulai.

The 26 year old defender is believed to have picked up a knock in their one nil loss to WAFA but aggravated it during training and as a precaution has been withdrawn from the Karela United squad to face Elmina Sharks.